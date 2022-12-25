There is no better chance to get out and see the exceptional stud cattle on offer than during Beef Week and upcoming autumn bull auctions.
More than 150 studs will open their gates during the eight-day 32nd annual Stock and Land Beef Week, and this year will be bigger and better than ever.
The massive event, which will display more than 7000 bulls representing 30 cattle breeds, will run from January 27 to February 3, 2023, in Victoria, the Riverina and the south-east of South Australia.
And according to Beef Week event director Geoff Phillips, these sale bulls will gross a staggering $70 million during Beef Week and at on-property and multi-vendor offerings following Beef Week.
Mr Phillips said many of the nation's leading British and European breed studs would be open during Beef Week, with sale catalogues available and sale bulls penned and identified for potential buyers.
He said there were some exciting new additions to the Beef Week line-up.
"Thirty-year-old KO Angus, which has expanded from its Bowral home on the NSW Southern Tablelands to Gundagai, will display bulls for KOs first autumn bull sale at Gundagai," he said.
"KO has been a highly successful exhibitor at the major Royals Sydney and Melbourne over recent decades."
He said another long-established stud would make its return this year.
"Four generations of the Stuckey family from Gippsland have run Angus since 1944 and now calve down 700 females under commercial conditions and offer 50 bulls at an annual autumn sale," he said.
The McEachern name will also return to Beef Week in 2023, when internationally recognised sculptor Lucy McEachern will showcase her Spring Run Hereford stud founded in 2017 with 70 stud Ardno heifers. This Wingeel based stud now calves down 210 polled and horned Herefords.
Mr Phillips said Beef Week was ideal for potential buyers to assess sale bulls at many studs at their own pace and return on sale day or bid online.
"It is an opportunity for agents to assess bulls from numerous studs and advise clients where they can find bulls to suit their management and environment," he said.
"Stock and Land Beef Week is widely recognised as the largest event of its type in Australia and possibly the world."
Stock and Land Beef Week is conducted by the not-for-profit body Stud Beef Victoria, which represents all breeds in the state via a sub-committee.
The 84-page 2023 Beef Week book will be an insert in Stock and Land in early January, and a flip pages version will be available at www.beefweek.com.au from that same date.
Each of the host properties will have copies of the book which contains maps and a description of what will be available for viewing at each of the studs.
