Five generations of the Rapsey family have owned Fairview Park above the Hume Weir in north-east Victoria.
Over more than a century the family has built a showpiece home and gardens on their farm just 20 minutes from Tallangatta.
Robert Rapsey passed away last September aged 92 and now the family is selling Fairview Park (74 hectares, 182 acres) after 147 years.
The farm will be auctioned on site on Friday, February 10 by Nutrien Harcourts and Rodwells Wodonga for an expected price of more than $2.5 million.
The high rainfall land features highly improved pastures rising from creek flats to gently undulating country to the rear, with a 12 paddock subdivision.
Over its long family ownership, the farm has featured many enterprises having at various times been a Dorset Horn stud, while 30 years ago an Australian Stock Horse stallion of note featured.
Most recently it has been used as a cattle fattening operation and it is fully set up for stock with quality fencing, a watering point in every paddock, and a full set of handling facilities including steel cattle yards, loading race and crush.
The immaculate Tallangatta Valley farm features a charming red brick four-bedroom homestead built about 80 years ago with a separate lounge and dining rooms and two full kitchen areas.
It also has a full length front veranda to take in its exposure to its postcard quality surrounds.
Internal features include high ceilings with ornate cornices.
The home has been fully re-carpeted in recent months and mostly all repainted.
The home is set in a large garden and lawns which includes many established specimen trees of note, which provide seasonal highlights.
The property enjoys permanent water and long frontage to the Tallangatta Creek.
A very reliable natural spring provides piped domestic and garden supplies.
There is one large irrigation dam, plus either a dam or water point in each of the paddocks.
A portion of the higher ground at the rear of the property is known as the Airstrip paddock as previously superphosphate was applied aerially.
The owners have always managed the productivity of the pastures with regular fertiliser applications and weed control.
Support buildings include the three stall plus tack room stable block built of Besser brick, plus two hay sheds and a chaff bin.
Nutrien Harcourts Albury Wodonga selling agent Billy Jones said Fairview Park was attractively located and within 45 minutes of Albury Wodonga.
"I am expecting this property will attract strong interest for both its established farming and rural lifestyle appeal for a family.
For more information contact Billy Jones on 0438 454950 or Peter Ruaro of Rodwells Wodonga on 0417 600825.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
