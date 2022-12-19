Stock & Land
Ballarat famers report lower tonnage of potatoes as wet weather continues to take a toll

December 19 2022 - 12:00pm
Wet weather has impacted the supply of potatoes so much that Coles has limited the sale of frozen potato chips. Picture supplied.

Ballarat region growers fear a long year of inclement weather will now convert into potato supply problems for supermarkets.

