Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Beef producer Leon Wheeler will sell Hereford cattle at Hamilton

By Kylie Nicholls
December 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallacedale Hereford breeder Leon Wheeler is hoping for some warm weather to boost calf weights ahead of next month's weaner sales. Mr Wheeler will offer 200 steers and about 100 heifers, predominantly February/March-drop, at Hamilton in January.

Leon Wheeler is an old hand at producing calves for the Hamilton weaner sales, with his consistent quality lines of Hereford and Hereford-cross steers and heifers regularly topping the annual fixture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.