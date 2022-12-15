If you dream of owning that perfect home for your family and their horses, here's a standout property to consider over the Christmas holidays.
Cottonwood Grove Stables near the Gippsland Lakes is on the market for $1.2 million.
Your could operate the stables as a business, or sit back and keep this well appointed property on about two hectares all to yourself.
Okay, perhaps you could share with friends or paying guests as well because it has a fully self contained bunkhouse which can accommodate up to 16 people with two bathrooms, laundry and even a separate driveway entrance.
If trail riding is your thing, the Ninety Mile Beach is only a short distance away as well.
You can ride from the property to explore the trails of the Mullungdung State Forest.
Cottonwood Grove is at Giffard West, about 30km from Sale.
The property is designed to pamper horses with yards, paddocks, tack rooms and two full sized stables.
It has its own jumps course and a roofed 60m by 20m arena.
That's the horses taken care of, and then the humans don't miss out with a three-bedroom home with two of those bedrooms upstairs.
An atrium overlooks the gardens.
It has a large undercover entertaining area and an 18 panel solar system.
For more information call Jane Tuckett at Elders Real Estate on 0427 826600.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
