NSW buyers seem to be on the way back to purchase from Victorian cattle store sales, if the December Myrtleford store sale is anything to go by.
After a few weeks of avoiding store sales in Victoria due to floods and transportation issues, there were a number of buyers from the region attending the sale, which yarded 1780 cattle.
Nutrien Ivone Myrtleford stock agent Wade Ivone said the quality of cattle on offer was good with some cattle selling "higher than expectations".
"The weather it looks has subsided enough to see some of those northern buyers come down and buy, which I think if we held the sale a few weeks ago, they wouldn't have been around," he said.
"Here, our last store sale was in October and that was right in the middle of when floods were happening, particulalry through the central Victorian areas."
READ MORE:
"We did get a bit of rain up here in the Alpine regions too, but we haven't got the big dump that they got, and much of our water goes downstream, so flooding hasn't impacted us here much."
The lesser rain in the region saw many local buyers snap up cattle, while a significant portion also headed to Gippsland.
The majority of cattle on offer were autumn-born weaners, with calves only slightly lighter than what was on offer at the Myrtleford sale in December 2021.
Steers above 350 kilograms making up to 520c/kg, while those weighing about 350kg making 530 - 550c/kg.
Steers in the lower 300kg range were fetching 560c/kg - 600c/kg while steers below 300kg sold up to 620c/kg.
The best performing pen of steers were 12 Angus steers sold by H & S Wigge, 430kg, selling for $2040 or 474c/kg.
Heifers were a highlight according to Mr Ivone, with "many pens making more than their brothers", with a pen of 20 Angus heifers from Dalbosco Investments, 322kg, sold for $1960 or 608c/kg.
"The quality of breeding in this sale is top notch and we got a lot of very well bred heifers, so we get repeat buyers coming back to buy those heifers to join," Mr Ivone said.
PTIC cattle were also a highlight, with a run from Andiamo Angus getting the best of the prices, with two separate pens of 12 Angus PTIC heifers selling for $3000.
K & A McCormack sold 20 Angus steers, 390kg, for $1985 or 508c/kg.
J & S Carroll sold 22 Angus steers, 383kg, for $1975 or 515c/kg.
O'Conners View sold 18 Angus heifers, 330kg, for $1860 or 565c/kg.
Key Farms sold 26 Angus heifers, 320kg, for $1915 or 598c/kg and another pen of 24 Angus heifers, 299kg, for $1700 or 569c/kg.
B & C O'Callaghan sold 19 Angus heifers, 328kg, for $1940 or 591c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.