Tallarook cattle grazier Steve Clarke to headline Wangaratta sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 24 2022 - 3:00am
Steve Clarke, Deepdale Partnership, Tallarook, will sell 300 Angus mixed-sex cattle at Wangaratta's January weaner sale.

Steve Clarke is a modest, down-to-earth grazier, but his reputation for breeding renowned beef cattle in north-east Victoria is building on the back of several successful results at Wangaratta's annual weaner sale.

