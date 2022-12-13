Spray rigs, tractors, headers, chaser bins, trucks, utes and just about anything that has to do with harvest has been bogged this year.
While it's been a wet delayed harvest, farmers are looking at the funny side of getting bogged and are taking to social media to post their photos on the Facebook page Bogged in the Crop 2022.
"I love that it used to be embarrassing to get bogged. Now it's a badge of honour," one person posted.
Another is comforted in the fact they are not alone saying: 'It's good to have a laugh about it with others instead of letting it get me down. Keep smiling everyone things will get better."
Email your best bogged harvest photos to: samantha.townsend@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tegan Muirhead from Merriwagga, who posted an image of her father Jeff being bogged, said they had more than 412mm since the beginning of August, well above their annual average rainfall.
Ms Muirhead said her father had spun around on the header while harvesting barley on the red sandy clay soil and it sunk out from under him with no warning.
"Everything looks dry and he sunk," Ms Muirhead said.
"We should have finished harvesting by the end of November...we are chasing dry grain and low moisture now."
Not already a digital subscriber? Sign up for as little as $3.75 a week
It's got so bad her father ordered tracks for the header for when they would go on 'land too dodgy for duals".
"It's been a big investment to get the crop off," she said.
"We are hoping to be finished by Christmas as the weather looks promising."
They planted 7000 acres and are half way through.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Gian Piscioneri, who is based in South Australia, started the Facebook page for a 'bit of a laugh', which has blown up from 4000 followers a couple of days ago to now 11,000.
"We've had near misses and have seen everyone get bogged and all the issues they've had with all the rain and flooding," Mr Piscioneri said.
"The group has definitely brought the humorous side of the ag community in a situation, when at times you would curse and lose it at not getting anything done."
More reading:
Most of the posts are from farmers in NSW and Victoria with a few from Western Australia.
"It's been consistent across the board," he said.
"People are giving tips on how to get out and a lot of people are making products to mount to headers.
"There are plenty of ideas to stay afloat and keep trekking in less than ideal conditions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.