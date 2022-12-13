Just 15 per cent of the science, technology, mathematics and engineering (STEM) workforce are women, compared to 11pc a decade ago, the recently released 2022 STEM Equity Monitor Report has found.
Australia is also facing a shortage of STEM graduates at a time when demand is rapidly increasing.
The agriculture sector is already facing labour shortages.
These shortages are further exacerbated by COVID-induced restrictions and a tight labour market.
Should we also be worried about trends in the wider STEM ecosystem too?
Agriculture is bucking one trend - women have outnumbered male agricultural science university graduates in Australia for more than a decade.
In comparison, just over a third of all STEM graduates are female.
Agri-food businesses are becoming increasingly complex and technology-driven.
Innovation in areas such as big data, genetic tools and automation is increasing demand for highly skilled labour.
Young people's career motivations are changing.
They increasingly value doing work that makes a difference.
This is something agriculture can offer in spades.
So why isn't agriculture overrun by job enquires from young people?
My re-entry to the world of online dating has reinforced how prevalent the "farmer in flannel" stereotype of agriculture still is in urban Australia.
Jaws have dropped when I talk about the high-performance computing cluster that myself and my colleagues use in our research.
Each of us has an opportunity to change perceptions of agriculture in our everyday conversations.
Organisations such as Livestock Leaders and Action for Agriculture provide pathways to learn how to engage in these perception changing conversations.
Personally, this has helped me build confidence and skills to engage in these conversations - at the gym, at dinner and even on dates.
Modernising agriculture's image was a one of five key needs identified in the National Agriculture Workforce Strategy (NAWS) released by the Australian government last year.
Fostering a secure agricultural workforce is a complex challenge.
It is a challenge requiring long-term vision and multi-faceted, interconnected and integrated solutions.
A long-term vision starts with changing perceptions of agriculture in schools and building awareness of career pathways.
There are some great initiatives operating in this space, as highlighted in section six of the NAWS report.
The Australian Farm Institute's Farm Policy Journal winter edition also has tangible recommendations for attracting the next generation of our agricultural workforce.
An opportunity exists to better integrate our many existing initiatives into a cohesive agricultural workforce pipeline.
This pipeline could seek to change perceptions of agriculture, increase awareness of career paths and then support the transition to further STEM study or training - and into our workforce.
Such a pipeline won't solve our labour shortage overnight.
It is one part of a longer term vision for a secure future workforce.
Although further room for improvement exists, agriculture is already ahead of national trends for representation of women in STEM.
By working collaboratively across the whole agri-food supply chain, we also have an opportunity to be ahead of the curve in securing a future STEM workforce.
