The December store market dip should correct, as weaner sales heat up in the New Year, according to agents at Euroa and Yea.
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said cattle in the area were in "great condition".
"There will be a small selection of the cattle that have been affected by excessive water," Mr Quinlan said.
"They may not be as heavy as they usually are - and may not have all the boxes ticked in terms of being weaned and so forth
"Producers have lost a lot of fodder and fences, which is needed to be able to manage the cattle correctly.
"That is totally not the breeder's fault, but on the whole we are going to see pretty similar yardings of cattle as we did last year, the same sort of weight and condition."
Read more:
He said he expected a lot of the cattle to come in at between 340-380 kilograms.
"There will be those really top drafts of cattle, which might weigh 400kg and a bit, but they will present - as they usually do - in fantastic order."
He said he expected to yard more than 4300 head, for the January 13 sale, which will follow the Nutrien Yea Upper Goulburn River annual classic weaner sale on January 6.
Mr Quinlan said he expected the usual vendors, with more selling heifers than they usually would.
"They have kept a lot of breeders, in the last two or three years, due to the season," he said.
"I would say particular drafts of cattle will have all their drops consigned, including the best of the heifers.
"That's where there might be a little rise in the market, from what we see at the moment, is a lot of these northern orders looking for some quality, future breeders."
Demand for heifers would come from "everywhere", but particularly NSW and southern Queensland, "if they seem to be getting a season," he said.
"They would certainly be interested in a light steer, and a heifer.
"The market will really have to find its feet before the traders can get a grasp on what they can pay and what what they look like getting for a feeder steer, at the other end.
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property Pakenham auctioneer Anthony Delaney said there had been two exceptional years of weaner sales.
The December weaner sales had also been good, but many farmers were behind in their programs, particularly with hay and silage production, due to the bad weather.
"I think a lot of hay was used to get through this winter, so there'll be a lot more confidence when the sheds are full again," Mr Delaney said.
"We will start to see a bit more competition, back in the grazier market.
"The market came back with a thud - we were expecting it to come back, but not as quickly and as harshly as it has."
The Euroa Blue Ribbon weaner sale will be held on Wednesday, January 11, after the centre kicked off its selling season in early and mid-December.
Read more: 'Amazing' weaners hit $2620 high
Nutrien Wangaratta livestock agent Daniel Fischer said the sale would follow the north-east and western district sales.
"There are plenty of cattle to come, but we will see a few northerners start to poke their heads down here, once the floodwaters start to subside," Mr Fischer said.
"It's a falling market, at the moment, and that's the biggest problem - we are trying to find where the floor is.
"But I think we we will look back in two months time and say we should have bought more cattle in December, when we had the opportunity."
He said there would be some very good cattle, but the numbers would not match the December sale.
"That's our premier sale, but there are some of our later calves and certainly some of the guys have held off, thinking that the market is going to improve in January," he said.
"People have hedged their bets, but there is still a lot of grass in the paddock - it's drying off but there is still a lot of feed - unlike most years."
Read more: Strong results from Marj's small herd
Elders Euroa auctioneer Joe Allen said the market had experienced a classic trough, in December.
"I think these feature sales in the New Year are going to be on par with December, even a little bit better," Mr Allen said.
"I think the season has played into it as much as anything."
He agreed producers were behind in their programs but still had plenty of feed - "so why break their neck to get 'em (cattle) in.
"There are still some big runs of good cattle to come onto the market in January."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.