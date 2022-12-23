Stock & Land
Yea, Euroa agents say they're expecting the market to lift, come January

By Andrew Miller
December 24 2022 - 7:00am
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney said there had been two exceptional years of weaners. Picture by Rob Muirhead.

The December store market dip should correct, as weaner sales heat up in the New Year, according to agents at Euroa and Yea.

