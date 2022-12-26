Next year will be the first year in a long time that the Warrnambool saleyards won't host a weaner sale.
Warrnambool agents are set to host their final-ever sale at the saleyards next week, after a controversial decision was made last month to close the yards.
About 150 people attended a council meeting in November where councillors voted 4-3 to close the yards by June 30 next year.
Councillor Ben Blain moved the motion to close the facility and was seconded by Councillor Vicki Jellie.
Councillor Max Taylor and mayor Debbie Arnott voted for closing the yards, while councillors Richard Ziegeler, Otha Akoch and Angie Paspaliaris voted against.
The $5.6 million that had been set aside for a potential upgrade will go back into the council's consolidated revenue but part of it would be used on a study into the future use of the site.
It was a decision that devastated many in the south-west livestock community, including J&J Kelly Stock Agency's Jack Kelly, who said the F1 sale penciled in for December 28 was likely to be the saleyards' last.
