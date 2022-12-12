From January 1, the duty payable when sheep and goats are sold in Victoria will rise from 27 to 35 cents a head.
The rise follows amendments to the Duties Act 2000, which came into effect on January 1, 2021.
Stakeholders, including the Sheep and Goat Compensation Advisory Committee and Victorian Farmers Federation were consulted in late 2019 and supported the increase.
The additional revenue will contribute to the compensation fund and be invested in programs and projects of benefit to Victoria's sheep and goat industries, aimed at preventing, monitoring for and controlling livestock diseases.
There will be no change to cattle and swine duty rates.
