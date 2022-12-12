Stock & Land
Duty paid on sheep and goat sales rises eight cents from January

Updated December 12 2022 - 11:57am, first published 11:50am
There'll be an eight cents a head increase in duty paid on the sale of sheep and goats in Victoria, from January 1.

From January 1, the duty payable when sheep and goats are sold in Victoria will rise from 27 to 35 cents a head.

