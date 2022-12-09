Stock & Land
Ballarat first-cross ewe prices soften but still meet buyers and vendors expectations

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 11:40am
Sheep at the December Ballarat combined agents sale lacked "bloom", due to the cold and wet conditions, but sold to expectations, according to auctioneers.

