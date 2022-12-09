Sheep at the December Ballarat combined agents sale lacked "bloom", due to the cold and wet conditions, but sold to expectations, according to auctioneers.
Agents yarded 12,155 head of ewes and lambs, with most selling for between $270-370 a head..
The prices were slight better than those achieved at Bendigo, which topped at $385/hd.
TB White and Sons Ballarat auctioneer Michael White said agents didn't know what to expect after last week's Bendigo sale was "a fair bit cheaper".
"Topping at $370 for pretty good sheep saw the sale stand up quite well," Mr White said.
"Then we were back to about $330-340 a head, which I thought was quite good on the day."
Overall expectations were met, he said.
"Quality dropped off a little bit, after the first two lanes. Overall, with the season it's been, I think the vendors have done a really good job of getting the sheep ready, in time, for this sale," he said.
"I think the sheep lacked bloom, but I don't think that is reflected in the price - there are quite a few ewes on the market as the last two years have offered the opportunity to breed up, especially in the north."
Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager Xavier Shanahan said prices had definitely come off earlier highs
"In light of everything that is happening with the mutton and lamb market, I think you could say we had a pretty fair sale," Mr Shanahan said.
"I think people got value for money in buying and the vendors had a good day too."
The sale traditionally attracted local buyers, with some western district support, which was again the case.
"The processors ability to sell lamb and mutton has become much harder," Mr Shanahan said.
"It hasn't been flowing as it has in the last three or four years, so that impacts everything - naturally people are going to pay less for ewes, if they are getting less for their lambs and older ewes."
He expected the January sale to reflect that in December.
"The sheep lacked a good eight weeks of spring, it was cold and wet all the way through there," he said.
HF Richardson livestock manager Bernie Nevins said at the top end of the sale, a lot of sheep made $330-350/hd.
"What was notable today, as has been over the past few years, was that there was a premium for sheep that were vendor bred, OJD vaccinated and mulesed," Mr Nevins said.
"Our second run of ewes sold extremely well, if all those boxes were ticked.
."There were a lot of sheep $320-330 a head that looked pretty good selling, with the way conditions are."
The sheep presented "quite well" considering the conditions.
There was a lot of local support, although sheep also went to Hamilton and Elders Pakenham.
John and Carolyn Elder, Hexham, were at their last sale - first attending 46 years ago, when the yards were still in Ballarat.
"We'll keep farming in a small way, but not breeding," Mr Elder said.
"We were always at the old yards."
Ms Elder said at the first sale they attended, they made $13.35 a head for prime lambs
Wimmera Downs sold 16 Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewes, Apri/May 2021-drop, for $370.
Oro Park sold 93 May/June 2021-drop WA bred ewes, by Jackson rams, for $354.
They also sold 129 ewes for $312.
Rural Property Management sold 91 May 2021-drop Collinsville-blood ewes, by Rettalack rams, for $368
BE Herbertson sold 59 May 2021-drop ewes, by Tarrawatta rams, for $310.
Greenhills Llivestock sold 152 May/June 2021-drop ewes for $300.
Clearview Partners, Glengower, sold 140 May 2021-drop ewes, by Rogers rams, for $345.
They also sold 139 ewes, by Bromely Park ewes and Rogers rams for $330.
Grigg farms sold 197 April/May 2021-drop Retallack-blood ewes for $342.
They also sold 161 April/May drop ewes for $338.
Kenney Farming sold 121 Hothorpe Grange-blood August/September 2021-drop ewes for $324.
Norm Weir, Dunluce, sold 120 April 2021-drop ewes, by Avolyn rams out of Kerrilyn ewes for $292.
JM and CM Elder, Hexham, sold August/September 2021-drop ewes for $300.
PW Mackay, Winchelsea, sold 130 June/July 2021 Bajanda-blood ewes for $290.
S and J Ferry sold 162 August/September 2021-drop ewes out of Yarrawonga ewes, by Ellingerrin rams, for $300.
JS and WA Parkinson sold 140 August/September 2021-drop ewes for $200.
Mark Naylor sold 105 May/June 2021-drop ewes for $278.
Doherty Farming, Burwan, sold 203 May/June 2021-drop ewes, out of Riverina ewes by Tulagi-blood rams for $250.
R Saligari sold 217 August/September 2021 ewes, by Ellingerrin rams, for $266.
Kennedy farms sold 100 August/September 2021-drop Hothorpe Grange-blood ewes for $256.
HR Clarke sold 170 May/June 2021-drop Hothorpe Grange-blood ewes for $264.
Woorndoo Park sold 196 August/September 2021-drop Inverbaracki-blood ewes for $230.
Minnetonka, Mininera, sold 131 August/September 2021 ewes for $205.
