Rowley and Amy Bennett will take the top draft of their 90 sale bulls to Stock & Land Beef Week in 2023.
The principals of Fernhill Angus stud will showcase up to 20 sires at the event.
These have been bred using artificial insemination from some of Australia's leading Angus bulls, including Chilton Park Moet M6, Musgrove Exclusive, Lawsons Momentus M518, Rennylea Prospect and a range of others.
The bulls will then be sold at Fernhill's on-property sale of pasture-fed bulls on March 29.
Fernhill Angus is located at Corowa, NSW, on the Bennett family's 1420-hectare property that takes in a range of soil types from pure sand to loamy clays and black soils and has an annual rainfall of 500 millimetres.
Aside from the Angus breeding operation, the couple undertakes some cropping with a share farmer.
But they are winding this part of the operation back to concentrate on their cattle and expand numbers.
The Bennetts have been producing Angus cattle for 24 years and are passionate about the breed for its saleability and the progress that has been made genetically in key profit-driving performance traits.
"Angus cattle are highly-sought after and why would you not produce something that buyers want?" Dr Bennett said.
READ MORE:
He said as a breed, the genetic gains made in the national Angus herd had been massive in the past 20 years - especially for growth rates.
"If you had told me 20 years ago you could be selling a steer at 450-500 kilograms as a one-year-old, I would not have believed you," he said.
"Back then it took a lot longer for steers to get up to that weight."
Dr Bennett said there had also been significant advancements in intramuscular fat and docility.
"You can't discount the importance of temperament to producers," he said.
Fernhill Angus was registered by the Bennetts in 1998 and the core breeding objectives of the stud have been consistent in aiming for good fertility, structural soundness, good temperament and 400 and 600-day growth.
Dr Bennett, who is also a veterinarian, said one aim was production of low birth weight calves for ease of management and the challenge was to achieve this while maintaining good 400 and 600-day growth figures.
"There is a risk we are potentially breeding for a later-maturing calf, which is not as commercially attractive," he said.
"So we have to be mindful of this in our selections."
He said there was value in getting a range of advice and he used several consultants to ensure he was making good decisions.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.