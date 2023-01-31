Stock & Land
Fernhill Angus will preview its sale bulls at upcoming Beef Week open day

January 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Fernhill Angus stud principal Rowley Bennett with some of the bulls he will be taking to Stock & Land Beef Week. Picture by Jess Parker.

Rowley and Amy Bennett will take the top draft of their 90 sale bulls to Stock & Land Beef Week in 2023.

