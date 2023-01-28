Te Mooi Speckle Park stud is participating in Stock & Land Beef Week for the first time with a team of 30 bulls and 40 females.
The relatively-new boutique breeding operation was registered in 2016 and had its inaugural seedstock sale last year.
Te Mooi stud principal Paul Guy said this had been very successful, with the top-priced bull selling for $36,000 and the top-priced female for $22,000.
Mr Guy said this year's draft of bulls and females to be sold during Stock & Land Beef Week were bred from an array of top-performance genetics, predominantly from Australia's leading Speckle Park sires.
Pedigrees of the lead bulls for the 2023 sale draft include Minnamurra Leander L81, Minnamurra Pageant, Spots and Sprouts Stands Alone and Promised Land Eldorado.
"These and other bulls we are using at Te Mooi have all been performance recorded and then we are also doing our own herd performance recording," Mr Guy said.
"An example of our success is that our entire 2021 calf crop is in the Speckle Park breed's top 10 per cent for intramuscular fat and the top 20pc for 600-day growth."
Mr Guy said Te Mooi was a progressive, commercially-focused Speckle Park operation.
"We are dedicated to quality and committed to providing the genetic tools our clients need to improve their bottom line," he said.
"Our approach is balanced and holistic, with a focus on what drives profit in the beef industry.
"When you boil it all down, it is kilograms of beef per hectare and price per kilogram that count.
"Improved performance results in improved profit."
As seedstock producers, Mr Guy said there was an obligation to supply commercial beef producers with reliable, profit-improving genetics.
He said, for example, when you buy a low birth weight bull, he had better produce low birth weight calves.
"If you select a bull to improve marbling, he had better deliver," he said.
"We take this responsibility very seriously, and do all we can to ensure our buyers get what they pay for."
Mr Guy said a commercial beef producer's commitment to their enterprise was clear.
He said productive females were expensive, as was productive land.
"Growers are committed to their programs and sacrifice time with family, leisure time and sleep to make it all work," he said.
"We admire that commitment and are dedicated to giving them the genetic tools to improve conception rates, reduce dystocia and produce a product that will achieve premium prices in their target market."
He said poor temperament was costly to the bank balance and to the wellbeing of man and beast, so Te Mooi selected for only the best temperament animals.
"Carcase weight, marble scores, and Meat Standards Australia grading fail to matter if someone is in hospital," Mr Guy said.
"There is no better free trait than temperament.
"Not only are quieter animals easier to handle, they perform better in a host of areas - from weight gain to eating quality, and even fertility.
"The CSIRO has found that animals with a better temperament gain up to 0.38 kilograms per day more while in feedlot conditions when compared with animals with poorer temperaments."
Mr Guy said Professor Reinaldo Cooke, from Oregon State University, found that cattle with acceptable temperament - classed with a docility score of 1-3 out of 5 - in general had higher levels of conception, calving and weaning.
He said there was also no getting around the fact that fertility and calving ease were among the biggest influences on the commercial producer's bottom line.
"High conception rates and high birth rates are an absolute must in a profitable beef enterprise," he said.
"Good temperament improves both."
Mr Guy said at Te Mooi, they selected for early sexual maturity, good scrotal size, ease of calving and the ability to get back into calf quickly.
"To this end, we measure age at sexual maturity, gestation length and days to calving as well as assessing calving ease and calf vitality," he said
"Temperament and structure also influence fertility."
