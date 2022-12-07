Lamb and sheep sales continue to lose traction with only two selling weeks left before the Christmas holiday break.
The eastern states indicators turned red by the end of last week across all categories, with lacklustre demand resulting in steep price falls.
Mutton was hardest hit plummeting 103 cents a kilogram carcase weight in a week and 197c/kg month-on-month.
Heavy lambs dipped 77c/kg to settle at 741c/kg, while a flood of plainer trade lambs put downward pressure on rates falling 70c/kg to rest at 688c/kg.
A noticeable shift in price trends has been in the north.
Northern lamb markets are feeling the pressure as supplies from southern Victoria flood in.
The main stress points in the north are noticeably weaker demand from major domestic processors and plainer quality.
Combined these factors have managed to lower all northern saleyard prices for lambs in the past seven days, led by heavy lambs which at the end of trade last week rested at 780c/kg.
Looking ahead prices in the new year can be notoriously erratic for lamb markets.
Some years prices have surged in January and other seasons they have taken a substantial hit.
Some agents say there is plenty of scope for trade lambs' values once southern supplies tighten.
Prices tracked lower at the Wagga Wagga, NSW, and Griffith, NSW, sales, with lamb rates dipping $15-$30 a head.
Most noticeable was the lower prices received for trade lambs when supermarket competition faded.
Medium and heavy trade lambs averaged between 680-750c/kg.
The better-finished medium and heavy trade lambs made between $158-$190 in price.
Meanwhile, the mutton market lost its way with very few processors willing to tender a price.
The general run of medium and heavy sheep averaged 300-320c/kg.
Bigger numbers hit the Hamilton market on Monday where the offering of 11,285 lambs sold to stronger demand.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service reported domestic processors and some feedlots paid more for better-quality medium and heavy trade lambs during the market.
Trade lambs gained $20, averaging 700c/kg.
The limited supplies of extra-heavy lambs made from $204-$238, gaining $5.
The lamb market felt the impact of a significant reduction in supplies at Ballarat on Tuesday in a yarding of 30,000 lambs and 4000 sheep.
Bidding became more animated, with trade and heavy categories generally selling firm to $12 dearer.
Trade lambs sold at $126-$190, while heavy lambs made from $218-$270 to average 780c/kg.
