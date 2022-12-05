Stock & Land
Home/News

Nine Tasmanian studs hit a top price of $5800 at annual multi-vendor sale

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top price of $5,800 went to Weedington Poll, Oatlands, Tas here with Nick Weeding, Elders livestock agent Damien Whitely, Phillip Mann Curraghmore Pastoral, Whitehills and Maria Weeding of Weedington. Picture supplied by SMBAT.
SMBAT president Adam Jones, with Patterdale, Deddington, Tas, manager, Angus Jones, and Plassey's Luke Rapley, Ross, with the charity ram.

The Stud Merino Breeders Association of Tasmania multi-vendor auction, Campbell Town, Tasmania, has seen a near total clearance, for a top price just shy of $6000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.