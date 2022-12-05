The Stud Merino Breeders Association of Tasmania multi-vendor auction, Campbell Town, Tasmania, has seen a near total clearance, for a top price just shy of $6000.
The top-priced ram was one of five offered by Weedington Poll, Oatlands, Tas.
Stud principal Nick Weeding said the ram was bought by Phillip Mann of Curraghmore Pastoral,White Hills Tas, who was a repeat buyer.
"He had nice staple length, bright, white wool, with some good figures to go with it, on a good frame," Mr Weeding said.
"He was a well-rounded sheep and probably the pick of the five we had up."
The rams offered by Weedington had stood up well to the weather, with several hundred millimetres of rain falling in the area in the last few months.
Mr Mann was a repeat buyer.
"He's in the Evandale area, and they get a fair amount of rain up there and our sheep have been standing up well to the rain."
The ram had a 19.8 micron fleece, a standard deviation of 2.8, a co-efficient of variation of 14.2 and a comfort factor of 99.5pc.
The stud was set up in 1999, with the purchase of the Fairfield Poll Merino stud, owned by the Youl family, Epping Forest, Tas.
Recent stud sire additions included rams from Stockman and Glenlea Park.
Mr Weeding said Weedington continued to breed easy-care, plain bodied sheep for Tasmanian conditions.
There was an emphasis on good confirmation, sound feet and strong poll characteristics.
Nutrien livestock agent Cooper Lamprey said nine studs participated in the annual multi-vendor sale.
"It was a pretty good sale, with a good average and clearance, considering most ram sales have been back in price," Mr Lamprey said.
Buyers came from the Midlands and the south of Tasmania.
"The rams presented very well, considering the weather," he said. "The muti-vendor format allows vendors who don't produce heaps of rams to sell some of them."
There were three volume buyers who each purchased four rams.
Buyers were looking for correct rams with good wool, "some were chasing that bigger framed style of sheep," he said.
A charity ram, offered by Plassey, Ross, to raise money for the Campbell Town/Ross Hospital Auxiliary was sold for $1200 to R and C Westmore of Patterdale, Deddington.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
