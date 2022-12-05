Stock & Land
Timboon farmer Mikayla Hein keen to grow her Angus operation

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
December 6 2022
Mikayla Hein, Timboon, sold her first ever pen of cattle at the December Mortlake sale, which were 11 Angus grown steers, 372kg, for 418c/kg or $1556. Picture by Philippe Perez.

Mikayla Hein, Timboon day job as a civil engineer keeps her occupied, but her close connections to farming have come around full circle after selling her first lot of cattle at this past week's Mortlake store sale.

