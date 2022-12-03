A unique fertiliser-processing machine, which was recently fired up in Queensland, could hold the key to cutting fertiliser costs and greenhouse gases while improving crop quality.
University of Southern Queensland's Toowoomba campus recently commissioned a lab-scale granulator - the first of its kind in Australia - which turns nutrient-rich animal waste and mineral fertilisers into an organomineral fertiliser.
The OMF granule will have similar characteristics in terms of physical (particle density and diameter, size distribution), mechanical (particle strength) and aerodynamic properties to manufactured mineral fertilisers.
This will enable field spreading with standard fertiliser spreading or pneumatic equipment.
The development comes at a time when farmers face increasing input costs with the rapid rise of fuel and fertiliser prices.
Fossil fuels, particularly natural gas, and air are the main inputs into nitrogen fertiliser production, and changes in global prices are reflected in nitrogen fertiliser prices over time.
UniSQ researchers have spent the past five years trialling a raft of strategies to turn organic waste into a bio-solution and the granulator could be the advancement they've been looking for.
Centre of Agricultural Engineering director, Professor Bernadette McCabe, said the research was about offering real solutions to a global problem.
"The use of biofertilisers brings not only potential economic benefits but also environmental outcomes since using organic waste to produce biofertilisers would reduce greenhouse gas emissions," Prof McCabe said.
The research team will work with industry to develop the final product, which will have a suitable formulation to meet the nutritional requirements for crop and soil.
The product would complement other granule markets on the Darling Downs, such as Grassdale Fertiliser's carbon-based organic granule fertiliser, which it has been selling for the past five months.
In July, Grassdale near Dalby switched on one of Australia's biggest organic fertiliser production facilities, using cow manure from Mort & Co's adjacent Grassdale feedlot to produce 20,000t of granules per year.
An upgrade next year could see it produce 100,000t annually.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
