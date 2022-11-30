A peak body representing women working in Australian agriculture will be launching national event series to help rural women reconnect.
On Friday, December 9, advocacy group Australian Women in Agriculture (AWiA) will begin its Connect to Cultivate series of events at the Euroa Golf Club in the Strathbogie region.
Attendees will hear from local farmer, barrister and historian Kate Auty, Strathbogie Shire mayor Laura Binks and AgBiz Assist deputy chair Karen Maroney, the 2022 APAL Women in Horticulture award winner Rien Silverstein and independent cover crop advisor and researcher, Jade Killoran.
Victorian AWiA director Sarah Parker said the event was a long time coming after COVID lockdowns and natural disasters delayed the launch of the event.
"Events like these are so important for rural women to connect and reconnect, particularly after the last few years," Ms Parker said.

"They are a way to recognise and support each other and our contributions to family, farm and community."
The day is set to align with Aligned with the UN 2022 International Day of Rural Women and will focus on the role rural women play in the food systems of local and global industry.
AWiA president Nat Sommerville said she would like to see ongoing events discuss stories of women cultivating talent in their fields of agriculture.
She believed it will be a great opportunity to support those who have been affected by local floods.
"We know parts of Australia have been heavily impacted by floods including Victoria and this event is a way to bring women together to support and uplift during these challenging times," she said.
