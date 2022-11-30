Stock & Land
Home/News

Australian Women in Agriculture launch national event series to help rural women connect

Updated December 1 2022 - 8:52am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWiA president Sarah Parker is looking forward to the first Connect to Cultivate event to be launched in Euroa. Picture by Fleur Ferguson.

A peak body representing women working in Australian agriculture will be launching national event series to help rural women reconnect.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.