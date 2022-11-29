TREFUSIS Fine Wool Merino and Poll Merino stud achieved a solid clearance at its 38th annual ram sale at Ross, Tas.
Of the 60 rams on offer, 55 were sold at an average of $1883.
Twenty rams were sold privately after the sale.
The top-priced ram was Lot 1, a Poll Merino that reached a high of $7600.
The ram was sold to local buyers, W & C Von Bibra, Ross, who also went home with another five rams.
Australian Sheep Breeding Values for the top-priced ram included a micron of 18.8, greasy fleece weight of 118 per cent, coefficient of variation of 15.8, and comfort factor of 99.5pc.
Trefusis stud principal Georgina Wallace said Lot 1 was almost retained by the stud for their own use but they decided to sell and collect semen instead.
Many repeat buyers purchased rams with both Brambeltye, Conara, Tas, and Hanleth, Avoca, Tas, purchasing eight apiece.
"We were very pleased with how the sale rams had come through a seriously wet spring," Mrs Wallace said.
"Their wools stood up well and were well crimped, soft and bright.
"It's been a very challenging year for livestock in northern Tasmania.
"Our sheep have stood up well considering our average rainfall is 20 inches and at the time of the sale we hade already received 24 inches, making things very wet."
New clients, the Bain family from St Enoch's, Stockyard Hill, were the volume buyers on the day, purchasing 17 rams to an average of $1435.
Webb & Woodiwiss stock agent Mark Webb said the Trefusis sale went well, especially in tough seasonal conditions.
"Only two Merino studs in Tasmania offer on-property sales and the Trefusis team achieved good, solid results," Mr Webb said.
"Generations of breeding has resulted in a bigger-framed ram which also has a heavier wool cut and good micron."
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.