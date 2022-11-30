Stock & Land
Home/Machinery

Ross Lomagno's 1975 International truck is the pride of the fleet

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
November 30 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When his 1975 International tray truck dies, Ross Lomagno says he will retire from farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.