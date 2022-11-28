Bullock fattener Peter Eade fears graziers could be slugged with increased feed prices as a result of the Victorian and NSW floods.
The Lockington cattle trader runs up to 400 cattle across 250 hectares with his wife Carolyn in northern Victoria, and believes skyrocketing grain prices could hurt the hip-pocket of farmers into 2023.
"I'm not sure how we're going to go with feed prices this year," Mr Eade said.
Competitive cattle prices and rising feed costs in the last 12 months have closed the profit margin for many graziers like Mr Eade, and a softening of prime cattle prices in recent weeks is not welcome news.
"We've got cattle at Booligal, NSW, I've moved cattle down to a friend's place at Eppalock and some just down the road... we've moved a lot of our cattle in the last few weeks because of the floods," he said.
"I've been farming for 33 years and I've never seen it this wet.
"This takes me back to when I was a boy in the 1970s when we had widespread flooding."
The Eades sought to supplement their income this year and opted to sow about 50 hectares of canola.
However, like many farmers across northern Victoria and NSW, the effects of the floods could be devastating.
"We've put money into our cropping program and now we have to get it back," he said.
"We've cut some hay and it looks like it hasn't been weather damaged, but we have crops that we can't get onto along with wind-rowed canola which we've sown because cattle prices were so dear.
"I was very worried about the canola because it had water on it for a long time and we just don't know what the quality will be like."
Most of their cattle is bought from the Echuca store market, but in recent years the Eades have bought cattle from a handful of Gippsland markets including Sale, Leongatha and Pakenham where they most recently bought about 50 cattle a few weeks ago.
Mr Eade said his bill for beef pellets was about $5000 a month, an input cost which had already risen significantly before the floods.
And according to agricultural analysts, the demand for feed is showing no signs of slowing.
Episode 3 founder and director Matt Dalgleish said the total feed requirement for the beef feedlot, dairy, pork, poultry and egg-producing sectors had risen 15 per cent from 2018 to 2022 to 14.2 million tonnes.
"Analysis of the percentage change in feed demand across sectors shows that the beef feedlot industry has seen the biggest increase in feed demand since 2018 with a 37pc lift in volumes from 3.9 million tonnes per annum to nearly 5.4 million tonnes in 2022," he said.
"The national dairy sector has seen feed demand rise by around 30pc from 2.6 million tonnes in 2018 to 3.4 million tones this year."
Mr Eade said a part of his operation was to buy in supplementary feed to finish his cattle.
"I'm not sure how we're going to go, it's certainly concerning," he said.
"We normally grow our own hay, but we usually buy in beef-finishing pellets or barley."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
