Competition from southern NSW and north-east Victorian buyers bolstered prices at Bairnsdale's fortnightly store cattle sale in East Gippsland.
Agents yarded about 3000 cattle at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange after agents opted to move the sale from a Friday to a Tuesday to prevent it from clashing with the weekly South Gippsland store sales.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock manager Brad Obst said the change of sale day was received well by the majority of the buying fraternity.
"South Gippslanders were very strong, there was competition from southern NSW buyers who were very strong on the black heifers along with one other north-east Victorian operator," he said.
"There was also a little bit of competition from local buyers on the back of a marvelous season here in eastern Victoria."
READ MORE:
RE Kuch sold 18 steers, 555 kilograms, for $2830 a head, 20 steers, 496kg, for $2700, and 16 steers, 447kg, for $2590.
Romano Produce sold 26 steers, 497kg, for $2610, and 24 steers, 438kg, for $2420.
Coonmoor Pastoral, Lindenow South, sold 25 steers, 451kg, for $2700, 22 steers, 432kg, for $2670, and 12 steers, 445kg, for $2500.
D & D Cameron sold 15 steers, 443kg, for $2450, and 18 steers, 396kg, for $2400.
MD Lee sold 20 steers, 416kg, for $2470, while D & M Lee sold 19 steers, 369kg, for $2220.
WG & PM Connley sold 20 Hereford steers, 463kg, for $2540.
NJ & J Sargant sold 26 Angus steers, 446kg, for $2550.
M Hollands sold 14 Maine-Anjou steers, 610kg, for $2970.
In the heifers, MD Lee sold 20 heifers, 376kg, for $2210.
K & L Meeken sold 13 heifers, 332kg, for $2000.
I Crooke sold 28 heifers, 337kg, for $1940, 25 heifers, 321kg, for $1820, and 27 heifers, 321kg, for $1820.
Penderscourt, Benambra, sold five cows with calves at foot for $4000 a unit, and two cows with three calves at foot for $3500.
BA & JS Herbert sold 13 Angus cows with calves at foot, rejoined to an Angus bull, for $4000.
Keiley & Barton sold 10 cows with calves at foot for $4260.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.