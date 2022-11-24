5 reasons to use a personal loan (and others to avoid)

Story sponsored by Savvy.

If you find yourself needing some extra cash, a personal loan could be the perfect option. But there are some situations where they're not.



Personal loans are a flexible and cost-effective way to access finance quickly, are available for amounts up to $75,000, and can be used for virtually any purpose.



Plus, they offer a financially smarter alternative to options like credit cards, that need to be carefully managed to avoid high interest rates, or potentially expensive and unregulated pay day loans.

"It can be so easy to turn to credit cards without even thinking, but personal loans are usually cheaper and can help people achieve some big financial and personal goals in life," said finance expert and CEO of Savvy, Bill Tsouvalas.

With so much competition from non-bank lenders and plenty of online tools to streamline the search process it's never been easier to find and take out a personal loan with confidence that you have the best deal available.



But just because a personal loan is so versatile and can be used for almost anything, doesn't necessarily mean you should.



"You need to be sure the purpose you're taking out a personal loan for is the right one," said Mr Tsouvalas. "There are some situations that you should never use them for, like purchases where a different kind of loan will be cheaper and more suitable, or when it could just make your financial situation worse."



Here are some good uses for a personal loan, and some to be avoided.



Good uses for a personal loan

Travel

With the world opening up again lots of people are making up for lost time by planning that long-awaited trip to recharge the batteries. The benefits are many, with studies showing how good travel is for our health and wellbeing, particularly if it involves getting back to nature. A personal loan means you can reap those benefits without having to have all the cash up front, or risk a headache by trashing your credit card.



Weddings

Your wedding day is one of the most significant times in a person's life and one that you'll always remember. Whether you're planning a lavish celebration or want to keep it small and intimate it's always going to cost more than you think so a personal loan can be a handy option to be able to afford to do it in style and stagger the cost.



Whether lavish or intimate, weddings can be one of the happiest but also most expensive moments in life. Picture Shutterstock.

Home reno or improvements

During the pandemic our homes became an even more important part of our lives - a haven, a workplace, a school - and we've continued to invest more in making them as comfortable and functional as they can be. Or there could be a more immediate improvement situation that you need to deal with - a roof that's in vital need of repair perhaps.

Consolidating debt

If you're juggling multiple debts - like credit cards with high interest rates - a personal loan can be a stress-busting tool to get them under control. Using a personal loan to pay off the other debts and consolidate them into just one regular payment, most likely with a lower interest rate, can make it more manageable, and improve your credit score at the same time.



Unexpected expenses



We've all experienced those times in life when you could really do with a bit of extra cash to pay for a large, unexpected financial curve ball of an expense. It could be a car problem, a health emergency (human or animal), or a death in the family. Even if you do have some savings, using it all at once might mean more financial stress. A personal loan means you can pay the expense straight away but spread the payments over a period that suits you.

What a personal loan shouldn't be used for

Financing a new car



If the purpose is to buy a new car then a personal loan is a poor financial choice. A specific car loan, unlike a personal loan, is usually a secured loan which is guaranteed by an asset - the car - that you're buying. Given the lower risk to the lender, it means you're likely to secure a lower interest rate with a car loan.



That's not to say a personal loan can't be used to buy a second-hand car, though keep in mind that these are unsecured, so attract a higher interest rate than a secured car loan.



Expected expenses



If you are considering a personal loan to cover regular bills, like utilities and rent, you need to hit pause. If you're unable to pay your bills you should take some time to examine your budget or look into other forms of debt relief. And if you already have a poor credit score you'll end up paying a higher interest rate on any loan you can secure.



Mortgage



When you're trying to get a foot into the home market it might be tempting to consider a personal loan to make up the funds you need for your deposit to reach 20 per cent and avoid Lenders Mortgage Insurance. But this isn't always the best option for homebuyers. Personal loans come with much higher interest rates than home loans so the amount you'll be paying in interest is more likely to mount up quickly. You may find it's more cost effective for you to take the LMI hit upfront than have to repay a second loan with a high interest rate for years down the track.



As with all loans, it's important to make sure you understand the details before going ahead. Savvy's consultants are experts at getting you the best deal on a personal loan that's right for your situation. Find out more at savvy.com.au

