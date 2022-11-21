Stock & Land
Home/News

Victorian election: gap between big parties narrows

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated November 22 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new Resolve poll published in The Age shows Matthew Guy has narrowed the gap with Daniel Andrews. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

The race to finish line in the Victorian state election has tightened with a new opinion poll showing Labor has lost skin amongst voters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.