Buyers see opportunities with cros bred lambs at Edenhope

By Gregor Heard
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:24am, first published November 21 2022 - 3:09pm
David Hanel, AWN Edenhope, with David Lees, Karnak, east of Edenhope, a volume buyer at last week's sale.

BUYERS looking to increase livestock numbers on the back of the wet season and high volumes of feed, along with potential failed crops, formed the backbone of a solid first-cross lamb sale at Edenhope last week.

