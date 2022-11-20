A BIRD believed to be extinct in Victoria has been rediscovered, some 40 years after its last sighting.
Researchers from La Trobe University, together with community volunteers found the white-bellied whipbird in the Big Desert in Victoria's remote far north-west recently, right at the end of a gruelling series of expeditions of the region.
The discovery, at the end of a series of nine nine day trips, came almost by accident when a volunteer shared a recording of the whipbird's song they had made earlier in the day with the rest of the survey team in the evening.
Lead researcher Simon Verdon from La Trobe University, said he recognised the bird song immediately but said the remote location meant it took some time to be verified.
"Both of us were very excited, I thought straight away it was the whipbird but then I had to climb a hill to get a mobile signal and send off the audio for other experts to verify, which they did," Dr Verdon said.
He said the finding was welcome news for the health of the desert eco-system.
"To find that the white-bellied whipbird is not extinct in Victoria is amazing," he said.
"It shows how resilient they are, given there have been bad droughts and fires in this part of the world and they're still here."
The positive identification was made in the vast, roadless expanses of the Big Desert, north of Nhill and north-west of Lake Hindmarsh.
While researchers knew of a very small population of the bird in South Australia, the bird had not been seen or heard in Victoria for around 40 years.
Three La Trobe researchers and seven volunteers were surveying the area for 10 rare bird species when they discovered the white-bellied whipbird.
They were halfway through their ninth and final nine-day trip when the recording was captured by 24-year old volunteer, Lachy Wild, from Bendigo.
Dr Verdon said the rediscovery shows how critical research and survey work is in working with endangered species.
"It's all about time in the field."
"Computer-based work is a big part of my job and it is important when
managing the environment, but we need to use this type of work to boost the impact of field studies, not replace them," Dr Verdon said.
To conduct the survey, members of the expedition were each dropped off before daybreak at isolated locations in the Big Desert Wilderness Park, where they spent eight hours at a time searching for birds.
The survey was conducted as part of the Threatened Mallee Birds project; an initiative of the Threatened Mallee Bird Conservation Action Planning Committee coordinated by BirdLife Australia, with representation from Victorian, South Australian and New South Wales government organisations, research institutes and other non-government organisations.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.