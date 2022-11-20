Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

Rare bird rediscovered in Victoria's remote Big Desert for the first time in 40 years

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
November 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rare white-bellied whipbird in South Australia. The bird has been rediscovered in Victoria 40 years after the last confirmed sighting. Photo: La Trobe University.

A BIRD believed to be extinct in Victoria has been rediscovered, some 40 years after its last sighting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.