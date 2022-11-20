Stock & Land
Home/Beef

US, China battle it out for world's beef supply: Australia in box seat

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who will fill the gap as the United States' demand for beef outstrips supply next year?

AFTER four years of deep drought-induced herd culling, the tipping point is just around the corner for United States beef production and big declines from next year are now forecast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.