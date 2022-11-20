The Piovesan family will build a new multi-million dollar machinery service and repair facility to better cater to the needs of Werribee South farmers.
For more than 50 years the family has run RP Motors, founded by Roberto and Vilma Piovesan, in 1970.
The New Holland dealership will soon boast a 1300m2 facility, which will speed up service times and reduce waiting times.
RP Motors representative Joshua Piovesan said they had made the investment to ensure the business could continue to provide customers a high level of service.
"With service and repair of agricultural machinery becoming increasingly specialised, we felt the need to upgrade our original service department facility, which has been in operation since 1991," Mr Piovesan said.
"Our intention is to set a new benchmark for today's agricultural machinery dealership and remain forward-thinking."
The new facility will include 18 service bays, and a dedicated wash bay and service pit.
Two, five tonne overhead gantry cranes will also be installed to help move large tractor parts like engines and cabins.
For every two bays there will be an eight metre roller door, making it easier to manoeuvre tractors in and out of the building.
"Over the last decade, we've increasingly seen market gardeners operate machinery up to 500 horsepower," Mr Piovesan said.
"The new service facility allows us to comfortably service several of even the largest tractors at any given time."
Offices with digital signage, a comfortable customer waiting area, and a mezzanine floor with a passenger lift will also be included in the facility.
There will be a fully-equipped employee breakroom, which will provide space for training and staff meetings.
"We want to ensure our qualified technicians are continually learning about the latest tractor technologies such as PLM Intelligence and product training programs," Mr Piovesan said.
"To maintain our exceptional customer service, our team of technicians, apprentices and customer service staff take advantage of a number of training programs.
"This includes New Holland's partnership with TAFE NSW, which provides a New Holland agricultural specific course for apprentice and service technicians."
