Manufacturing and distribution company Brandt is poised to close its acquisition of Westernport Tractors and Implements on December 1.
Westernport has been operating on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula for more than 30 years and offers a range of John Deere, Stihl and Polaris farm, garden and recreational equipment.
The deal follows Brandt's acqusition of Wickham Flower and Company's four branches in South Australia earlier this year.
The Brandt Group of Companies has more than 6000 employees at locations across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the US.
Brandt CEO Shaun Semple said just like Westernport, Brandt was a family-owned and operated business.
Mr Semple said serving the customer was absolutely number one for the business.
"The fit between our two organisations is a natural one and we look forward to welcoming Ross and his team to the Brandt family," he said.
The agreement is subject to due diligence and customary closing conditions but once finalised is set to close on December 1.
Westernport customers will benefit from Brandt's extensive parts and equipment inventory and network of 15 branches across Victoria and South Australia.
