Australia's largest Case IH dealer will add another branch to its network next year when it expands into Echuca.
O'Connors is acquiring the dealership in the northern Victorian town from the Stephenson family, who have operated Echuca CIH for more than three decades.
Earlier this year O'Connors took on Sunrise Ag's dealerships in Swan Hill and Ouyen and the Case IH broadacre component of the company's Mildura branch.
These acquisitions build on its expansion into Ballarat and St Arnaud in 2021.
The Echuca deal takes the family-owned O'Connors network to 16 branches across Victoria, NSW and South Australia.
O'Connors chief executive officer Gareth Webb said the acquisition of Echuca CIH helped reinforce the company's Victorian presence and its commitment to its customers.
"The continued growth of our network has flow-on benefits to all of our customers, wherever they are across the network, as it helps with the likes of increasing available stock levels and boosting parts availability," Mr Webb said.
"Of course, there are challenges currently for our industry, particularly here on the east coast, and it's during these times you need to know you've got a dealer behind you who is financially strong with an equally-robust support structure when and where you need it."
Mr Webb said the deal was expected to be finalised in February 2023 and they looked forward to working with existing, and new, customers in the region.
"With 58 years of experience in agricultural machinery, and staff with the highest commitment to service and exceptional knowledge of our products and the industry, we're looking forward to working with Case IH customers in this new area and delivering what they require to keep their machinery and businesses running at peak efficiency," he said.
"We can also assure them the transition period will be a smooth one and we're excited for what lies ahead. We're family-owned, locally-operated and we employ local people, and we welcome the opportunity to become part of the Echuca community."
Case IH Australia and New Zealand general manager Pete McCann said the announcement continued to bolster the O'Connors and Case IH partnership.
"Echuca CIH has been a family-owned business serving the area for more than 30 years and I congratulate the Stephenson family - Jan, Murray and Darren - on such a successful operation over such a long period of time," he said.
"O'Connors, also a family-owned and operated business, will continue to serve the customers of this area to the highest standard and this latest acquisition further secures the integrity of the Case IH network across such an important agricultural area of Australia."
