Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Good confidence from Corriedale buyers at Quamby Plains annual sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 24 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the two top-priced lams sold at the Quamby Plains on property sale, Lot 3, Quamby Plains 210221 which was sold for $3200. Picture supplied.

*36 of 56 Corriedale rams sold to $3200 (twice), av $1816

While Corriedale breeders from Tasmania and Victoria are trudging through the wet conditions, there is still high confidence in purchasing them, according to the stud principal of Quamby Plains based in Hagley in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.