While Corriedale breeders from Tasmania and Victoria are trudging through the wet conditions, there is still high confidence in purchasing them, according to the stud principal of Quamby Plains based in Hagley in Tasmania.
Victoria Archer said she was pleased that the two top-priced rams at the Quamby Plains annual sale in will be heading over the Bass Strait to western Victoria, and both local and Victorian bidders kept strong throughout the sale.
The sale was held on Monday, in what was a vibrant sale where a number of sold rams going past $2000.
"We were worried it's was going to be a little bit tougher this year just with the season that everybody's had," Ms Archer said.
"But we were pleased with that average, which was good, and it was great to see returning clients... and we had some new clients as well, which was really exciting."
After speaking with some of those clients, Ms Archer said many breeders were also having good success at the moment.
"I saw photos of other people's rams and it's just great to see how rams are breeding for other people," she said.
"That was the best part of our on property sale... knowing there is confidence in the Corriedale breed.
"Myself and Peter Blackwood of the Blackwood stud in Evandale are trying to push the breed here and we've been improving.
"We're pretty excited with where it's heading."
There was a fairly even split of Victoria and local Tasmanian buyers bidding, with two lots taking out the top price of $3,200.
The first of those was Lot 3, Quamby Plains 210221 will be heading to Victoria as it was sold to Ballark Farming, Morrisons.
That ram recorded a fibre diameter (FD) of 21.5 micron, a post weaning weight (PWT) of 5.31 kilograms, an eye muscle depth (PEMD) of -0.31 millimetres and fat depth (PFAT) of -1.15mm.
Ms Archer said it was a "good structured ram".
"He had very good wool and was a gold performance ram within our Corriedale Performance Group," she said.
"He had good fine wool, good yield and great ASBV's to go with that."
The second top priced ram was ram last lot of the sale - Lot 59, Quamby Plains 210562.
It recorded an FD of 26 micron, a PWT of 7.45kg, a PEMD of -1.03mm and a PFAT of -1.18mm and will also head to Victoria, as it was bought by IS & HJ Brown, Coleraine.
Ms Archer said it was great there was strong bidding going through to the last ram of the sale, with Lot 59 also showing great wool quality.
