Victorian farmers using boats to feed stranded livestock as parts of the state remain isolated by heavy spring rainfall.
The wet seasonal conditions show few signs of drying up as more rain forecast this week has already added to the sodden soil.
David and Angela Hucker said their western Victorian property was saturated, and a number of their livestock remain stranded on higher ground.
"This is a photo of our son taking feed to sheep stranded on a dam bank in a swamp after recent heavy rain at Wickliffe," Mrs Hucker said.
"The sheep, 11 Merino ewes and lambs have been stranded for over three weeks so far."
Meanwhile, another contributor James Leahy, Highlands, sent in a photo of three very innocent looking Kelpie pups from his north-east Victorian farm.
Sophie Button also features with a photo taken at her family's property, Lyn Park East, Bochara.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
