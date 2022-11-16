The Australian Rail Track Corporation has declined to put a timeline on reopening the Melbourne to Adelaide rail line, at Inverleigh, following Monday's derailment.
The 1.7 kilometre-long train with 55 wagons, carrying shipping containers, derailed near Inverleigh along the Hamilton Highway outside Geelong about 5.30am on Monday.
It's believed it was a SCT Perth to Melbourne service.
Sources said a small bridge, or culvert, which had been severely damaged by flooding, collapsed under the weight of the end wagons of the train.
An ARTC spokesman said work had started on a recovery plan for the line, and on-site reconstruction was underway.
"ARTC has appointed a dedicated recovery team, with the support of our contractor partners, to undertake the recovery works," the spokesman said.
Heavy machinery was on site, with the crew of about 30 workers expected to increase significantly in coming days.
But the spokesman said it was difficult to put an exact timeline on when the track would reopen..
"Work has now begun on clearing the tracks, assessing the damage, and beginning the task of repairing the track, the spokesman said.
"Our initial assessments indicate a kilometre of track has been damaged, repairing this will require the delivery on-site and installation of new ballast, rail and concrete sleepers."
"ARTC is working with our contractors to have the track up and running as soon as possible but at this stage it is difficult to put an exact timeline on the track reopening."
The derailment followed floods cutting the Broken Hill - Parkes, NSW, line and there were also washaways at Wagga, NSW.
Both the Melbourne-Adelaide and Sydney-Adelaide corridors are out of action meaning that the major Sydney and Melbourne to Perth services are effectively stalled.
No one was injured in the derailment.
"We know there was heavy rainfall and some flash flooding in that area but at this stage it's too early to know what the cause was of the train derailment," Victoria State Emergency Service chief officer Tim Wiebusch told reporters on Monday.
"We are lucky we weren't dealing with a passenger train in this instance and that the crew on board that freight train were also unscathed."
The ARTC said no dangerous goods containers were being carried in the containers.
The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator has been notified and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has taken control of the site.
The bureau's chief investigator for transport safety will conduct the inquiry.
"Investigators will survey the site and collect any relevant components for further examination and analysis," bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.
"They will also obtain and review any recorded data, weather information, witness reports, and relevant train and track operator records."
Mr Wiebusch said it could take more than a week for the wreck to be removed, as authorities work out how to get heavy machinery to the site.
Victorian Transport Association chief executive Peter Anderson said flooding had been causing significant road and rail freight challenges in the state and called on the state and federal governments to do more to repair the network.
He said with the rail link between Melbourne and Adelaide closed, road freight was expected to increase.
"Freight will always find a way to get to customers and consumers, particularly during our peak season leading into Christmas," Mr Anderson said.
The derailment occurred as washaways recently caused closures to the Manangatang and Sea Lake lines, at Arnold, and north of Elmore.
The Echuca and Deniliquin lines were closed for about three weeks, with the Deniliquin line still believed to be closed due to the Moama levy bank.
The Piangil/Swan Hill line was cut at Kerang for a levy bank but has recently reopened.
The Tocumwal/Shepparton line was damaged near Nagambie/Murchison in mid-October, but has since re-opened.
Re-ballasting is still occurring between Ararat to Maryborough and was likely to continue until mid-December.
