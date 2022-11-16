Stock & Land
Home/Property

New-look Kinross Woolshed at Thurgoona set to include bowling alley and permanent stage for events

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 16 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Kinross Woolshed co-owner Adrienne Griffiths (middle) is excited to revamp the venue with Techne Architecture and Interior Design Albury studio team leader Dana Hutchins and architect Rhys Pollock. Picture by James Wiltshire

A family-run operation with Border connections is confident it can turn around the Kinross Woolshed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.