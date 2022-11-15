In Morwell, 12 candidates are vying for the seat vacated by former National turned Independent Russell Northe - with the pundits giving Labor every chance of winning it back.
Mr Northe announced his retirement earlier this year, having held the seat since 2006, after taking it from Labor, who held it for 36 years.
Nationals candidate, plumber Martin Cameron, cited health outcomes in the Latrobe Valley as a key issue.
"People are worse off here than in most of the rest of the state, people need reassurance that they can have surgery when they need it, or get an ambulance when they call one," he said.
Candidates have identified skyrocketing household bills, as well as uncertainty around jobs, due to the planned early closure of the region's power stations.
There are also concerns about the future of the sustainable timber industry, and the condition of regional and local roads.
Liberal candidate Dale Harriman is currently serving his fourth term on the Latrobe City Council.
On his Facebook page, he recently said "job security in our coal and timber industries is top of the list followed by Dan's neglect of the Valley".
He has also said a Liberal government would deliver $22 million to redevelop the Morwell Leisure Centre and provide $1 million, over four years, for Lifeline Gippsland..
Labor candidate Latrobe Regional Hospital (LRH) emergency doctor Kate Maxfield is the daughter of former Labor MP for Narracan, Ian Maxfield.
She said the government had invested heavily in jobs, education and health.
"Whether it's working in the LRH emergency department when the pandemic hit, or supporting people during natural disasters - I'll always be at the front line supporting Gippslanders," Ms Maxfield said on her Facebook page.
The other candidates represent the Freedom Party, Australian Greens, Animal Justice, One Nation, Family First, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, as well as several independents.
But Red Bridge Consultancy director Kos Samaras said Morwell was an "interesting" seat, which was clearly a case of "rolling the dice"
"Obviously Russell Northe has held it for two terms now as an independent - it is really an open book as to what happens there, it is a really difficult seat to read," Mr Samaras said.
The redistribution, which pushed the seat towards Moe, might have a positive impact for Labor.
"Labor has committed some money down there, through policy and services and so on, to try and help the communities down there, during a very unstable period," he said.
"Have they left an impression, amongst people in that electorate, that they have tried to be there, although they haven't been able to fix all the problems? The answer is yes - you never know".
Monash University associate professor Paul Strangio said he felt Morwell would fall to Labor.
He said it was interesting to see Labor's policy of resurrecting the SEC.
"I think it's a seat that's quite dear to Labor's psychology - it seems to be the electorate they have the best chance to win back," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
