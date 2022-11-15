In one of the two of the Gippsland seats to watch - Bass - former and current - councillors are among the leading candidates.
Sitting member and former Bass Coast mayor Jordan Crugnale key challengers include current local councillor, the Nationals Brett Tessari, who has worked in home building sales and real estate, and former South Gippsland shire council deputy mayor the Liberal's Aaron Brown, who runs a commercial beef operation near Inverloch..
Ms Crugnale is standing on the government's record of what she said was "record support" for healthcare, schools, mental health services, affordable housing, environment and a cleaner economy.
Mr Tessari, a councillor for Bass Coast's Bunurong ward, has said he was very passionate about the Bass Coast, and wanted to re-instill community pride in the region.
Mr Brown said he believed enhanced health, infrastructure, housing, small business and community services were vital to support the growth of the Bass region.
Representatives from the Greens, and minor parties Family First Victoria, Labour DLP, the Freedom Party, Animal Justice and independents are among the 10 candidates.
Residents have raised issues with coastal erosion, better public transport and opposition to sand mining in the Western Port Woodlands.
The redistribution saw changes to the north-western edge of the seat's boundary, taking in Pearcedale from Hastings and losing Officer South and Pakenham to the new seat of Pakenham.
Ben Raue, who runs The Tally Room website and podcast said the changes flipped the seat from a Labor margin of 2.4 per cent to a Liberal margin of 0.7%.
"It's not the most radical redistribution, it was already a really marginal Labor seat and its just become a little bit more conservative," he said.
"Most of the time the voting system means running both Liberal and National candidates doesn't mean anything, because they preference each other at a pretty high rate".
Kos Samaras said Bass was now a "rural interface" electorate.
"It's going to be very hard for Labor to hold onto that seat," Mr Samaras said.
"It has experienced some what we would define as gentrification and sea change/tree change communities, but probably not enough."
The electorate was one where economic pain of cost of living and interest rate increases had occurred and there had been a lasting impact from the pandemic, in terms of mental health issues, he said.
Monash University politics expert Associate Professor Paul Strangio agreed the Liberals were favored to win.
"It's an unlikely Labor seat, to some degree; in 2018 there was such a shift to Labor, its inevitable you are going to get some swing back," he said.
"If Labor's vote is considerably down, there are going to be some casualties."
Not free content:
Free content:
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.