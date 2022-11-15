Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Redistribution pushes Bass out of Labor's reach, say pundits

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:13pm, first published November 15 2022 - 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sitting member Jordan Crugnale, Labor, faces a strong challenge from the Liberal's Aaron Brown and Nationals Brett Tessari.

In one of the two of the Gippsland seats to watch - Bass - former and current - councillors are among the leading candidates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.