Exciting things cause a surge in emotions.
If you ignore whether the emotions are positive or negative, we sure do live in exciting times.
It might be a good time to check in on people who are enduring some of the most exciting times.
My harvest has finally begun and I am almost enjoying the illusion of having control of some part of my business after such an extended period of having none - being at the mercy of the weather.
Of course, the weather risks persist. But now that we have started a header, it all feels a little more "normal".
The waiting was a killer.
That said, we have been relatively lucky so far in terms of weather impacts.
We have lost some wheat and will wait to see just how serious the grain yield and quality losses are.
But, for the moment, I still expect a profit year thanks largely to prices now.
I would like to be able to tell you that my comparatively good harvest outlook is some kind of reflection on my skill and expertise as a farmer.
But that would be total bollocks. I was just lucky.
When I was 21, I knew everything I thought I needed to know.
I was supremely confident that my university training would ensure my success on the land.
At 51, I know no such thing.
This year is reinforcing the legitimacy of the forecasts of our growing vulnerability in relation to increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.
Industry leaders and commentators continue to spruik a bright future and outlook for agriculture.
They confidently explain their winning strategies for farmers, most of which require greater investment by farmers.
There is a palpable dissonance between this vision and the stark reality many producers are living.
I find it difficult to reconcile our agricultural future being painted by them.
The solutions they propose do not substantially address the problem of the weather.
It is sometimes hard to feel optimistic because of it.
I can't speak for others in this regard, in part because I have so far escaped the worst of the weather.
But I think there is a risk that many producers will become more isolated by this disconnect between the glib optimism about our future and the present situation.
This isolation will likely be exacerbated by the fact that some producers will be enjoying the spruiked rare congruence of high production and high prices.
The contrast between boom and bust will be devastating for some.
Rudyard Kipling's "If" suggested that triumph and disaster are both impostors and should be treated similarly in terms of how we see ourselves.
It should probably also be the standard by which we see our neighbours.
Too many producers' self-esteem and wellbeing revolve around outcomes that are determined by weather that is completely beyond their control.
We all must ensure that our neighbours don't succumb to unhealthy notions that a weather-driven wipe-out is some kind of measure of their value or competence.
We shouldn't look away when people are struggling.
Now is the time to pick up a phone or reach out in other ways to provide support and respect to people who may be dealing with the worst of the weather.
I have been grateful for those who have rung me to "check in" in recent times.
I was genuinely surprised at the lift it gave me.
It is a great thing to know you matter to someone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.