Stirling Dohne ram sale result tough going

By Kristin Murdock
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:49am, first published 10:00am
Stirling stud principal Murray Rogerson, ADBA classer Gary Simpson and Nutrien stud stock agent Stephen Chalmers with the top-priced ram. Picture supplied.

*13 of 28 rams sold to $3000, av $1577

THE top ram at Stirling Dohne stud's Glenthompson sale has headed to an interstate buyer.

