Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Beef's 'window of opportunity' : Rabobank's Justin Sherrard at GRSB

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 15 2022 - 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRSB secretary treasurer Justin Sherrard, Rabobank, at the Denver conference in the United States last week.

A desperate need for new beef supply chain models that better distribute risk and reward was one of the key messages to come out of a meeting in the United States last week of global industry people leading the way in sustainability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.