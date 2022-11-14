More flood-affected farmers will be able to apply for government assistance as more wet weather and floods continue to ravage regional Victoria.
In a joint statement, federal and Victorian governments have allowed farmers who live in another five Victorian local government areas (LGA) impacted by floods the ability for up to 13 weeks of federal income support.
The LGAs added to the scheme are East Gippsland, Hindmarsh, Mildura, Southern Grampians and Towong, adding to the already 50 councils eligible for the support.
A range of hardship grants, loans, council clean-up assistance and support for primary producers, like freight subsidies, will also be made available through a different scheme.
Those living in the Yarra Ranges will also be eligible to make the one-off, non-means-tested $1000 payment to those who have suffered a serious injury or had property destroyed.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the support would assist in the short term while long-term assistance is being looked into.
"This direct support... will help with short term recovery while we continue to look at what sort of long-term assistance is needed," Mr Watt said.
"We are constantly monitoring and assessing this rapidly evolving situation as areas continue to respond and recover."
"We already know the Victorian October Floods will leave a complex clean-up job and that's why we are committed to working closely with the Victorian Government to deliver the support that's needed."
Statewide, the SES received 550 requests, including 318 for flooding, 104 for fallen trees and 44 for building damage.
There's a watch and act warning for Mount Martha communities and other surrounding Mornington Peninsula communities.
Flash flooding in that region has occurred after 40mm to 50mm of rain in a couple of hours this morning, while Ballarat's State Emergency Service unit has been the second busiest in Victoria, with 32 requests for help between 8am Sunday and 8am Monday.
Sorrento saw 194 calls, while Bannockburn had 21.
Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said she would like to be guided by locals regarding recovery efforts.
"This funding will make sure flood affected business owners and communities have the support they need to rebuild and return to trade as quickly and safely as possible," she said.
"Recovery takes time - we've been clear that we're with communities for the long haul and will support them with whatever they need to stay close to their home and get back on their feet."
