Stock & Land
Home/Weather
Watch

NSW, Vic floods: Flash flooding puts communities at risk

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Widespread rain and flash flooding is cutting communities and resulting in emergency rescues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Breaking news reporter (national)

Nadine Morton is the breaking news reporter for 140 Australian Community Media newspapers across the country. She writes about police, health, regional issues and general news reporting. Previously worked at the Western Advocate in Bathurst, and as regional breaking news reporter in the NSW Central West. Get in touch at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.