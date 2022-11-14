Prices for heavier cattle at Pakenham eased slightly, although rates for lighter steers and heifers held up, according to livestock agents.
Agents yarded 3377 head of steers and heifers.
Baw Baw Livestock auctioneer Zac Gleeson said his company yarded about 1300 of the 3500 head.
"The overall job was still good - even though it is still very wet, down in Gippsland, there are a lot of cattle starting to come out now," Mr Gleeson said.
"The feedlots were very strong, but we haven't quite got the local support coming through, just yet.
"It's probably just a bit wet for them."
Read more:
Mr Gleeson said heavier cattle were making 500-550 cents a kilogram.
"We had a pen-lot of 25 vendor-bred black steers, 440kg, which sold for $2620, or 595c.kg," he said.
"We had another vendor who sold cattle averaging 315kg for $2200, which bought them out at 698c/kg.
"Steers from 300-400kg were selling for anywhere north of 650-700c/kg."
Mr Gleeson said he was "very happy" with the results achieved at the sale.
J&F, Keswick, Hopkins River and Teys Charlton were buying cattle weighing between 400 kilograms and 650kg.
"On a cents per kilogram, a few of those smaller cattle was where there was a bit of money about," he said.
"We had a large number of vendor-bred weaners and they sold extremely well - anywhere from 550-650c/kg and up to 700c/kg in places," he said.
BBL also offered a line of 150 western district-bred Angus heifers, from Age Pastoral, which had been agisted at Shady Creek.
Mr Gleeson said the heifers averaged 290kg and sold for an average of $1885 a head, or 650c/kg.
He said they were bought by Charles Stewart and Co, Colac, to go back into western Victoria.
"It was good to see a lot of straight lines of vendor bred cattle, which we haven't really seen coming through," he said.
"A lot of people are still under water, really - it's still pretty wet in the paddocks. It just needs a bit of sunshine to dry it out and it will pick up."
Elders auctioneer Michael Robertson said vendors offered quality cattle.
"Our heavier, feedlot cattle were maybe a fraction cheaper than where I would have liked them to be, but it was a very good offering of weaner cattle, which showed itself to be very strong," Mr Robertson said.
"They were as dear as they have been.
"We had a few pens of heavier cattle go back into the paddock too, to local graziers."
Weaner calves were 15-20c/kg dearer, on recent weeks, he said.
"There was no real reason why the heavier feedlot cattle were 10c/kg cheaper - the sale just didn't have the energy of recent ones, for those sort of cattle," he said.
Barragunda Estate, Cape Schanck, sold 15 Francs-blood steers, out of Tuwharetoa and Francs females 340kg, for $2210 or 650c/kg.
Their seconds, 20 steers, 436kg, sold for $2590 or 594c/kg; a third pen of 25 head, 398kg, sold for $2480 or 623c/kg.
C S Johnston, Gembrook, sold 10 head of Blonde d'Aquitaine/Angus steers, nine-10 months, 318kg, for $1850 or 581c/kg; a second pen of eight, 327kg, sold for $1910 or 584c/kg.
Cascade Park, Neerim East, sold 16 Adameluca-blood steers, 444kg, for $2500 or 563c/kg.
BW and L Ure, Gembrook, sold 15 Kelly-blood steers, 290kg, for $2010 or 693c/kg; a second pen of 17, 310kg, sold for $2160 or 696c/kg.
DH Collins Farms, Willow Grove, sold 18 Te Mania-blood steers, 502kg, for $2800, or 557c/kg.
They also sold 16 steers, 498kg, for $2800 or 562c/kg.
Cameron and Piltz, Koo Wee Rup, sold 10 Hereford steers, 16-18 mths 480kg, for $2450 or 510c/kg.
M Phillips, Nar Nar Goon North, sold 15 Rosedale-blood steers, 345kg, for $2270 or 657c/kg.
M Brown, Sale, sold 58 Landfall-blood steers, 440kg, for $2058 or 467c/kg.
G and J Mason, Longwarry, sold 33 Hollindale Hereford steers, 10-12months, 295kg, for $1900 or 644c/kg.
NQ Parke, Ellinbank, sold 18 Angus steers, eight-10 months, 295kg, for $2150 or 728c/kg.
Woodcote, Perry Bridge, sold 34 Angus steers, eight months old, for $1575.
J and V Trail, Maffra, sold 21 Banquet-blood steers, 275kg, for $1900 or 690c/kg.
K King, Boneo, sold eight Angus steers ,656kg, for $3260 or 496c/kg.
BSSC Pritchett, Stradbroke, sold nine Innesdale-blood steers, 430kg, for $2460 or 572c/kg.
J Deam, Kilmany, sold 55 Bowman and Innesdale-blood steers, 420kg, for $2490 or 592c/kg.
F and D Boulton, Sale, sold 14 Cash-blood steers, 420kg, for $2460 or 585c/kg.
D Wigg, Maffra, sold 17 Palgrove-blood Charolais steers, 648kg, for $3260 or 503c/kg.
Wigg's seconds, 16 steers, 580kg, sold for $2940 or 506c/kg.
C Martel, Darnum, sold 15 Pinora-blood steers, 315kg, for $2200 or 698c/kg.
Martel sold 27 Angus heifers, 340kg, for $2230 or 655c/kg.
Phillips sold 11 heifers, 355kg, for $2060 or 580c/kg.
Parke sold 29 Angus heifers, eight-10 months, 285kg, for $1980 or 694c/kg.
Wigg sold 24 Charolais heifers, 400kg, for $2270 or 565c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.