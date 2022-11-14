Stock & Land
Pakenham feedlot weight cattle experience a slight price dip

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:30pm, first published 11:14am
Prices on heavier cattle eased at the latest Pakenham store cattle sale. Picture of a previous market by Bryce Eishold

Prices for heavier cattle at Pakenham eased slightly, although rates for lighter steers and heifers held up, according to livestock agents.

