Freight train derails in regional Victoria

By Kaitlyn Offer
Updated November 14 2022 - 9:39am, first published 9:38am
Police were called in for traffic control after a train derailed near Inverleigh in Victoria. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Dozens of shipping containers were thrown from the tracks when a freight train derailed in Victoria's west.

