One of rural Australia's best collections of historic memorabilia and vintage vehicles will be auctioned at the end of the month.
The contents of Merv's Shed in Albury have just been posted for bidding in the online auction conducted by Burns and Co Auctions.
The collection was the life's work of the late Merv McIntosh.
His "shed" houses a significant collection of cars, tractors, agricultural machinery, early transport and collectables.
The collection includes classic, vintage and muscle cars - early to mid-century International trucks including veteran hard wheeled examples, Mobil Vacuum fuel tanker.
Some of the standout vehicles are a 1914 International wagon in original condition, a restored 1945 Dennis fire engine plus carts, jinkers etc.
Merv's collection or restored and unrestored tractors and crawlers including Massey Fergusson,Massey-Harris will be offered.
There is a selection of portable engines for sale including steam and kerosene.
Early agricultural and horticultural implements includes Howard rotary hoes, hobby farm tractors, Victa lawnmower plus early wool presses, shearing plants and wool bale trolleys including a large Koerstz wool press.
A rare Texaco Star petrol pump canteen is being offered along with a variety of early clocks, vintage maps, milk cans, bottles, early car accessories and much more with hundreds of lots.
The auction will be livestreamed on Saturday, November 26 from 9am.
"This is a significant, well respected collection amassed over a long period of time," a spokesman for Burns and Co. said.
"Superbly presented, in outstanding condition from start to finish and offering rarely seen variety and subject matter, this really is a once in a generation opportunity to purchase the rare, desirable and the seldom seen items ... this is a genuine museum quality catalogue."
The full catalogue and bidding is open online from November 11.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
