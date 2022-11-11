A NORTH-EAST Victorian sheep producer has made the trek across the Bass Strait to snap up the top-priced ram at Tasmanian stud Stockman Poll Merino's ram sale.
The top ram of the sale made $7000, in an offering of 60 Poll Merino rams at Melton Mowbray, Tas, where all but two sold, achieving a $2879 average price.
John Williamson, Whorouly, was the buyer of the top ram, after having success for the last five years buying and using Stockman rams in his flock of about 1500 sheep.
Mr Williamson was forced to buy rams online the last two years because of COVID-19, so was pleased to be able to attend the sale in person this year.
He said the ram - Lot 20 - had good constitution, wool and carcase attributes.
"He'll fit in well in my operation at home where we aim for about 18-micron fleece," he said.
He said he returned year after year to Stockman because of their great fertility traits.
Lot 20, tag 21-1103, was sired by Merinotech WA 15-5319 and recorded fleece measurements of 19.5 micron, 16.1 coefficient of variation and 99.5 per cent comfort factor.
Buying big at the sale was another return buyer, Andrew Morrison, Oatlands, Tas, who snapped up 10 rams this year.
Mr Morrison said he typically bought 10-15 rams each year at Stockman.
Running about 15,000 sheep at his property, he said he was typically in need of a large amount of rams each year.
"We've been coming to the sale for the last four or five years," he said.
"The rams have been doing really well for us.
"The stud is really focused on figures and data recording, and they produce good, sound sheep."
He said the rams presented well this year, with a big frame, and nice, long-stapled wool.
He said the recent rain had been challenging, with six inches falling since the start of October and now.
"It's been hard, there have been plenty of jobs to get done," he said.
Stockman stud manager and classer Kip Gray said he was really pleased with the auction result, particularly recording their second-highest average ever.
"We averaged $3088 last year and that was our highest ever, so to only be $200 down on that is very pleasing," he said.
Mr Gray said the rams were in "great" condition this year despite tougher-than-usual seasonal conditions.
"They've come through really well, the wool's had plenty of length and nourishment," he said.
Stockman stud principal Tim McShane was also excited by the sale result.
Mr McShane said buyers were mostly local, but also came from other regions of the state, and interstate too, predominantly Victoria.
He noticed a couple of new buyers on the day but said they were mostly supported by return clients, which was a rewarding outcome.
