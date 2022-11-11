Prices at Leongatha, which has gone to weekly store sales to cope with an increased number of cattle and renovations at Koonwarra, on what one agent said was another "mixed yarding".
Livestock agents yarded about 3300 head of steers, heifers and cows and calves.
Alex Scott and Staff Leongatha livestock manager Dane Perczyk said agents were trying to cut numbers back from the 5000-6000 that were being yarded, every fortnight, in the last few months.
"We want to get back down to a manageable yarding of somewhere in that 3000-3500 head every week," Mr Perczyk said.
"It was a very mixed yarding, once again.
"Everyone seems to save their dairy cattle up and sell them in the spring - the good cattle were selling well, around the prices they have been making.
"I would think the job is still a bit 'sticky', some sales were tough enough going, you had to work hard to get the money."
J&F was the major feedlot buyer, while Keswick was also bidding on heavier cattle.
Mr Perczyk said most of the steer yarding weighed between 300-400 kilograms and sold for $2200-$2400 a head.
"If you had a nice pen, with a bit of breeding, it might have been a smidge over," he said.
There were five lanes of Friesian and cross-bred cattle.
Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Brian McCormack agreed the sale was "off the top a bit".
"Other than The Ridge cattle, there were no real lines, there was a pen here and there, which probably slowed the market down," Mr McCormack said.
"We were probably talking a drop in price of 10-20 cents a kilogram on most of the cattle, right through from the bigger steers down to the 350kg steers."
Most of the steers offered were yearlings or just over.
"People are taking the money now, they can get that $2100-2500 a head," he said.
"They can buy those cattle now to run out to bullocks and a lot of the fatteners were doing that, having a bit of a go at those sort of cattle, which were in their league and margin."
They could be grown out to heavier feeder cattle, for the autumn, or taken through to bullocks, next year.
It was another big selection Friesians, which pushed up to 370-380c/kg, "especially the ones who had a bit of a frame about them".
The heavier Friesian-cross cattle appeared to be going to feedlots. he said.
The largest draft was presented by The Ridge Pastoral, Rosedale, which put forward 274 Bowman's Genetics-blood steers and heifers.
The first draft was described as being in "forward condition".
The 195 steers averaged $2600, for a top of $2640.
The first pen of 20, 443kg, was sold for $2600 or 586c/kg.
The seconds, 28, 398kg, sold for $2590 or 650c/kg.
South Australian agent TDC, Penola, picked up a number of the pens, with J&F also buying the steers.
Nethercote sold the largest draft of heifers.
Rodnmar sold 15 western-district bred steers, 583kg, for $3000 or 514c/kg.
Rodnmar's 15 seconds, 553kg, sold for $2960 or 535c/kg.
P Kelly sold 11 Angus steers, 526kg, for $2850 or 54c/kg.
Leaske Farm sold 10 steers, 499kg, for $2720 or 545c/kg.
N Shingles sold 12 steers, 358kg, for $2220 or 620c/kg.
Rose Bank sold 18 Lawson and Kelly-blood steers, 332kg, for $2180 or 656c/kg.
Brewis and Woodhouse sold 14 steers, 350kg, for $2280 or 651c/kg.
They also sold 17 steers, 270kg, for $2000 or 740c/kg.
Gem Brae, Lang Lang, sold 16 Te Manian and Bowman-blood steers, 321kg, for $2100 or 654c/kg.
They also sold 12 Mt William-blood steers, 332kg, for $2080 or 626c/kg.
Melalencos Angus, Dalyston, sold 15 steers, 495kg, for $2600 or 525c/kg.
Hillsburra, Korumburra, sold 11 steers, 548kg, for $2820 or 514c/kg.
Bowka Pastoral, Nerenna, sold 15 steers, 538kg, for $2550 or 473c/kg.
Hi Ho, Hedley, sold 12 Pondarosa and Harris Farm-blood steers, 308kg, for $1900 or 616c/kg.
Hi Ho also sold 10 Harris-blood steers, 270kg, for $2000 or 740c/kg.
G Wade sold 16 Amphitheatre-blood steers, 283kg, for $1910 or 674c/kg.
C Tirpcou sold seven Angus steers, 701kg, for $3360 or 479c/kg.
D and L Meyer sold nine Harris-blood steers, 235kg, or $1840 or 782c/kg.
TJ and D Flint, Seaspray, sold six steers, 546kg, for $2780 or 509c/kg.
MJ Landy and CL Phelan, Briagolong, sold 11 Hereford steers, 515kg, for $2750 or 533c/kg.
B and A Gill, Woodleigh, sold 10 steers, 630kg, for $3180 or 504c/kg.
B and P Bolding, Hazelwood, sold 16 Angus steers, 351kg, for $2150 or 612c/kg.
Moo Ridge, Pound Creek, sold 10 steers, 360kg, for $2000 or 555c/kg.
G and J Braemar, Trida, sold 14 Angus steers, 341kg, for $2270 or 665c/kg.
Woodgreen Farm, Leongatha South, sold 24 steers, 315kg, for $2000 or 634c/kg.
Woodgreen's 17 seconds, 281kg, sold for $1860 or 661c/kg.
Brewis and Woodhouse sold 11 heifers, 272kg, for $1700, or 625c/kg.
Gem Brae sold 11 Mt William-blood heifers, 314kg, for $1900 or 605c/kg.
Berrys Creek sold 12 heifers, 327kg, for $2040 or 623c/kg.
Providince sold 11 heifers, 314kg, for $1920 or 611c/kg.
Nethercote Trading, Rosedale, sold 14 Innesdale and Leawood heifers, 475kg, for $2600 or 547c/kg.
Their seconds, 12, 455kg, sold for $2510 or 551c/kg.
A third pen, 20, 431kg, sold for $2420 or 561c/kg.
The Ridge sold 17 heifers, 347kg, for $2220 or 639c/kg.
Bolding sold 10 heifers, 320kg, for $1820 or 568c/kg.
Braemar sold 13 heifers, 377kg, for $2010 or 533c/kg.
J and S Kelly, Korumburra, sold 20 Te Mania and Harris-blood heifers, 294kg, for $2110 or 718c/kg.
H and N Fox sold 20 heifers, 465kg, for $2460 or 529c/kg.
Melaleuca Pastoral Trust sold 15 heifers, 444kg, for $2260 or 509c/kg.
JG Pastoral, Longford, sold 11 heifers, 428kg, for $2200 or 514/kg.
