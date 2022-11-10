Stock & Land
Tasmanian sheep stud Fairbank breaks Southdown sale record

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:21pm, first published 9:00pm
Aneika Crosswell and Andrew Hogarth, Kirkdale Southdowns, Evandale, Tas, with Fairbank stud principal Chris Badcock and the record-priced ram.

*Total clearance of 20 Southdown ewes sold to $2000, av $1370

*68 of 76 Southdown rams sold to $11,400, av $1947

*Total clearance of 12 Charollais/terminal composite-cross rams sold to $1600, av $1133

*8 of 14 Southdown/terminal composite-cross rams sold to $1800, av $1175

*53 of 56 White Suffolk rams sold to $3200, av $1689

*50 of 56 Poll Dorset rams sold to $2400, av $1471

IT WAS a milestone day for more than one reason at Fairbank sheep stud's on-property ram sale in Hagley, Tas.

