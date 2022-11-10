There were a few wet jackets in the crowd as the rain teemed down at the beginning of the 2022 annual Edenhope First-cross Ewe and Lamb Sale.
Agents yarded about 10,000 sheep in total, with 6200 being 1.5-year-old lambs and 5800 ewe lambs
The auction began with two pens breaking the $400 a head barrier with one pen of 229 1.5-year-old ewes sold by Mark and Janine Hancock going for $400, while DT & RJ Hill sold 148 1.5-year-old ewes for $402.
The highs of mid-$400 prices of last year were not seen this time around as lots of 1.5-year-old ewes continued to sell from the $310-$380 range from that point on, with younger ewe lambs generally hovering about the $220-$275 range.
The Hancocks were also awarded the John McDonald Memorial best presented which the couple were stoked by.
"We are very surprised and pleased by the award," Mark Hancock, Miga Lake, said.
He said his operation "had some excess rain" in the last couple of months, but besides that, it's been a good year.
"[The ewe's] spring growth has been excellent this year for us," he said.
Mr Hancock said while there was no secret to presenting his ewes, well, he said that good breeding stock, a good amount of feed and shearing were crucial elements to ewes presented well at the sale.
"We buy stock that will grow out and have good breeding," he said.
"Probably the biggest thing is the feed, and it can be 75 per cent of making a sheep.
"But shearing of the sheep was magnificent and made them present so beautifully and that's that's done by a good friend and neighbour, Adam Ferguson, who is a good local and runs his own farm as well.
"There were not many lines on the sheep and they just looked really nice, so a credit to him."
The yarding was of good quality, which AWN Edenhope branch manager, David Hanel said at the beginning was a major achievement, considering the "trying last month with six to eight inches of rain through the Edenhope region"
Many local buyers turned up to the sale, along with buyers from South Australia, and southern and central western Victoria.
